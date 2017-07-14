Police rescues Locksmith stuck inside ATM in Texas

A locksmith working on the back door entrance to a Bank of America ATM in Corpus Christi, Texas, US got trapped in the machine on Wednesday.

According to New York Times, the branch to which the ATM adjoined was at the time under construction and no staff was present. To make matters worse, the repairman had left his cell phone in his truck and could not call for help.

Upon realizing his predicament, the man got creative and began sending out notes to customers, using the ATM’s receipt slot.

One of his notes read: “Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss …”

Most people who received the notes thought it was nothing more than prank. That is until one customer decided to call the police.

Upon arrival at the scene, the attending officers were also wondering if it was some kind of camera prank, that is until they heard a faint voice from inside the machine and also placed confirmation call to the man’s boss. At this point the officers decided to break the back door, ending his roughly 2-hour ordeal.

Below is a Fox News Report on the incident:

A spokeswoman for the Corpus Christi Police Department insinuated that this was not the first time such a thing had happened. She revealed that in most other instances the persons had their cell phones with them and could call for help.

Photo Credit: Instagram @reneebliss