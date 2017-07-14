Whistleblower remanded in Prison over False Information against Ex VP Sambo

A whistleblower Abubakar Sani-Chindo has been remanded in prison by the Kaduna State High Court for allegedly providing false information, Punch reports.

Abubakar had reportedly provided the false information that led to the raiding of the former Vice President Namadi Sambo‘s residence in Kaduna on June 28.

Officers from the Department of State Services (DSS) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) had raided Sambo’s house three times, never finding any incriminating document on all occasions.

The ICPC had charged Sani-Chindo with two counts of providing the false information on June 21, 2017.

The counts read:

That you, Abubakar Sani-Chindo (alias Abdullahi Mohammed) (m), sometime on June 21, 2017 or thereafter at Kaduna, Kaduna State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court knowingly gave a false information to an officer of the commission that sometime in 2013 you conveyed huge sums of money, both in Nigerian and other foreign currencies from the Abuja airport to a house at Ungwan Rimi, GRA, on the directive of an Army officer, which money you suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and is still lying in boxes at the moment of your report and of which you made the officers of the commission to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false, and you committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 64(3)of the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act 2000. That you, Abubakar Sani-Chindo (alias Abdullahi Mohammed) (m) sometime on June 21, 2017 or thereafter at Kaduna, Kaduna State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, knowingly made a false statement to Mr. Olusegun Adigun, an officer, in the exercise of his duties as a public officer. That sometime in 2013, you conveyed a huge sum of money both in the Nigerian and other foreign currencies from the Abuja airport to a house in Ungwan Rimi, GRA, Kaduna, on the directive of a retired Army officer, which money you suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and still lying in boxes in that said house at the moment of your report and of which you made the officer of the commission of the ICPC to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false, thereby committing an offence, contrary to Section 25(1) and punishable under Section 25(1b) of the ICPC act 2000.

The whistle-blower pleaded not guilty to both counts, after which the judge adjourned the case until November 2, remanding Sani-Chindo in prison until then.