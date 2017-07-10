BellaNaija

Inspired!

+3! Made Men Music Group unveils New Artists | WATCH

10.07.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Top Nigerian record label Made Men Music Group which houses one of the biggest acts in Nigeria Tekno and ace producer Selebobo have added 3 new musical acts – Ellyman, CHiBBz & Roger Lino – to their ranks.

The announcement was made at an unveiling ceremony put together by Ubi Fanklin, the group’s CEO.

Speaking to Planet TV at the event, Ubi revealed his excitement at unveiling the artistes after months of going over contracts to ensure everybody involved was satisfied.

See photos below:

BellaNaija - +3! Made Men Music Group unveil New Artists | WATCH

Ellyman

BellaNaija - +3! Made Men Music Group unveil New Artists | WATCH

Roger Lino

BellaNaija - +3! Made Men Music Group unveil New Artists | WATCH

CHiBBz

BellaNaija - +3! Made Men Music Group unveil New Artists | WATCH

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @ubifranklintriplemg

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , Filed Under: Music, Scoop

css.php
MENU BellaNaija