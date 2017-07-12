Must Watch Trailer! Tope Tedela, Michelle Dede, Kiki Omeili star in “What Lies Within”

What Lies within is set in Lagos, Nigeria and chronicles twenty-four hours in the life of two women Fiona (Michelle Dede) and Ireti (Vanessa Nzediegwu) as they are thrown in the middle of a situation that adversely affects their loved ones, friends and family members.

What Lies Within is a collaborative effort of Tope Tedela, Paul Utomi and Vanessa Nzediegwu and features Michelle Dede, Ebele Okaro, Okey Uzoeshi, and Kiki Omeili, Paul Utomi, Ken Erics, Odenike, Tope Tedela and a cameo appearance by Steve Onu (Yaw).

Watch trailer

