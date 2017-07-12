Nelsan Ellis’ Family Speaks after “True Blood” Star’s Untimely Passing

Nelsan Ellis who was probably most recognized for his role as Lafayette in the HBO‘s True Blood was pronounced dead on the 8th of July, 2017 following complications from heart failure.

His family recently released a statement indicating that his death may have been the result of alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

In the statement released to The Hollywood Reporter, on behalf of Nelsan’s family, his (now former) manager, Emily Gerson Saines says:

Nelsan’s father has bravely agreed for me to share the circumstances of Nelsan’s heart failure. Nelsan has suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own. According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control. On the morning of Saturday July 8th, after four days in Woodhull Hospital, Nelsan was pronounced dead. Nelsan was a gentle, generous and kind soul. He was a father, a son, a grandson, a brother, a nephew, and a great friend to those that were lucky enough to know him. Nelsan was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life. His family, however, believes that in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.” Nelsan Ellis would certainly be missed by his fans and most importantly by his family.

Photo Credit: Instagram @nelsanellisofficial