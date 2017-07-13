New Music: Ellyman – Play Rough

Right off from signing with Men Men Music Group & Imo Records, Ellyman releases a new single titled “Play Rough” produced by Blaise Beatz, mixed & mastered by The Mix Monster.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
13.07.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Right off from signing with Men Men Music Group & Imo Records, Ellyman releases a new single titled “Play Rough” produced by Blaise Beatz, mixed & mastered by The Mix Monster.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline