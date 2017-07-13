BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Ellyman – Play Rough

13.07.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music: Ellyman - Play Rough

Right off from signing with Men Men Music Group & Imo Records, Ellyman releases a new single titled “Play Rough” produced by Blaise Beatz, mixed & mastered by The Mix Monster.

Listen and Download below:

Download

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , , , Filed Under: News

css.php
MENU BellaNaija