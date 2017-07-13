It’s a Shopping Party! Purchase Specially Curated Ready to Wear Pieces at ANKA’s “The Personal Style Shopping Party” this Sunday July 16th

ANKA is hosting The Personal Style Shopping Party!

Following the successes of “The Fashion of Self Love” workshop and the “Awed by Monica X ANKA” workshop held at Meidei in March, ANKA will be hosting her first of many “The Personal Style Shopping Party”.

This edition promises to thrill guests with a wide range of retailers showcasing and selling pieces from their ready-to-wear brands. ANKA will be providing guests with the opportunity to purchase specially curated ready to wear pieces.

“Brands have been carefully curated and pieces have been carefully selected to meet the needs of the everyday Nigerian woman’s wardrobe.” – Uzo Ukegbu, Founder, ANKA.

Guests can expect to shop from their favourite Nigerian brands such as 87Origins, Buten, Desiree Iyama, Henri Uduku, Kara Africa, Mr Garbe, Muji Lagos, Nuraniya, Trouvai Lingerie, Wanger Ayu, Zii Studios and more.

Date: Saturday, July 16th, 2017

Time: 2.00 pm

Attendance for this event is FREE and we guarantee it’s going to be a lot of fun and there will definitely be something for everyone.

ANKA is an image and style management firm that offers services in fashion consultancy and style strategy. Our goal is to empower women by helping them express how they truly feel through fashion and style!

Stay in touch with us:

Website: www.ankaofficial.com

Enquiries: team@ankaofficial.com

Instagram: @theankaofficial

