BellaNaija

Inspired!

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Gina Torres attend Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere | Photos

13.07.2017 at By 1 Comment

Winter is three days away!

HBO celebrated the return of its award-winning and record-breaking fantasy series Game of Thrones on Wednesday at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles, four days ahead of its release.

According to BBC, the media present had been strictly forbidden in advance not to reveal any plot of the series, as phones were banned and all reviews put on hold until coming Sunday.

Some the cast including Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, among others were in attendance.

Sophie Turner

Rose Leslie

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kit Harington

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Gina Torres

Tom Harper

Alfie Allen

Indira Varma

Joe Dempsey

John Bradley

Ramin Djawadi

Hannah Murray

Gwendoline Christie

Adina Porter

Pooja Batra

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Barry King, Frederick M. Brown

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , , , , Filed Under: Events, Movies & TV

1 Comments on Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Gina Torres attend Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere | Photos
css.php
MENU BellaNaija