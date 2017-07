Coming hot on the heels of the release of ‘Waste Time’ featuring Jaij Hollands and GB, which was released over the weekend, Dizzy VC continues the roll-out of his three back-to-back-to-back singles over the next few days, with the brand new Afro-Reggae single ‘Emotion’ and its accompanying visuals.

The video was shot by acclaimed music video director Luke Biggins and features star actress and presenter Dorcas Shola Fapson as Dizzy VC’s leading lady.

