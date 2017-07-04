New Music: Olamide feat. Davido – Summer Body

The biggest collaboration of the year so far is here as Olamide unveils his new single “Summer Body” featuring DMW hitmaker Davido. The track was produced by Pheelz and the video which has been shot is expected to also drop anytime soon.
