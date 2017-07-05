A Unique and Romantic Pre-Wedding Experience for Chidi & Chidi by Perfectly Planned Productions

Perfectly Planned Productions, an event production and design company wanted to create an experience that would allow the expression of its creativity, all the while gifting an engaged couple with an unforgettable experience. In collaboration with some pretty awesome partners, they put together a pre-wedding experience for one lucky real-life engaged couple.

The idea was that Perfectly Planned Productions would create a mock wedding set up that would allow the selected couple explore various concepts and designs in wedding planning. The best part is that the experience was designed to give the couple the opportunity to use the sets for their pre-wedding shoot. The entire experience was designed with the hopes that it would help the selected couple jump start their wedding planning process by showing them what their wedding could be.

Selecting the Lucky Couple

Selecting the winning couple was one of the toughest tasks in the entire process. Shortly after the idea was birthed, posts were placed on Instagram asking engaged couples to enter to win the pre-wedding experience by sending in their picture and ‘why they think they deserve to win’. There were so many beautiful stories ranging from long distance relationships that stood the test of time to people in despair who thought they would never fall in love but found love in the strangest place and unexpected moments.

At the end, Chidi and Chidi (or Kenneth, as they have the same Igbo name) emerged the winner. They had been best friends for a while before they started dating. What really stood out, was that Chidi (the bride-to-be) had been on quite a few bridal trains, and was that friend that would help you search for the perfect aso-ebi, help you find the right tailor, remind you of your appointments and deadlines, choose your wedding colours, but now that it was her turn, she became completely clueless about what to do and how to start. Indeed, the pre-wedding experience was designed for someone just like her.

The Experience

The day began with free hairstyling, makeup and a manicure for the bride to be, courtesy of Flawless Beauty Bar. There were so many perks tied into the experience because we really wanted the couple to get a real sense of what their wedding could be. The bride-to-be’s outfits were carefully selected and styled by Swiss Collections, and once she wore her first outfit she made her way to the venue to reunite with Kenneth.

The experience grounds were made up of sets that the couple could explore, all the while taking their pre-wedding photos.

The sets that were created included a blush themed estate table adorned with a floral arch. The blush colour has become really popular with no intentions of going away, as well as the floral arch, so we wanted to show our couple how it can be done tastefully. We also wanted to show how multifunctional concepts can be; the floral arch alone can be used as a beautiful backdrop for a vow ceremony or placed above your reception dance floor.

The couple got to reenact their first dance under the floral arch during their shoot and it was absolutely romantic to witness.

A second set created, was a fun Ombré table setting. We hoped to inspire the couple that they can sway away from the norm and do something different but still stylishly.

The experience included a customised cake just for the couple, a chic dessert station complete with cupcakes, cake pops, cookies and macarons all by Pomelo Cakes.

There was a luxury bar stocked with champagne and a free flow of cocktails during the entire experience provided by Aplus Drinks.

The last stop for the couple was a fun idea for a photo area; an installation of gold frames adorned with florals, pearls and ribbons, hanging from a tree.

Chidi and Chidi were an absolute joy to photograph. They were so natural and you can see their genuine love for each other through the pictures. The Pre-Wedding Experience was beyond what we ever expected and this is just the first of many Pre-Wedding Experiences by Perfectly Planned Productions.

Credits

Event design and Prodction: Perfectly Planned Productions | @perfectlyplannedpro

Photography: Emmanuella Photos and HBPixels | @emmanuellaphotos, @happybensonpixels

Videography: HBPixels | @happybensonpixels

Bride to be’s styling: Swiss Collections | @swisscollections

Hair and Nails: Flawless Beauty Bar | @flawlessbeautybar_lekki

Makeup: Maueen Ekama | @maureenekama

Cake and Dessert: Pomelo Cakes | @pomelocakes

Drinks and Cocktails: Aplus Drinks and Cocktails | @aplusdrinks

Rentals: Celebrations Event Rentals | @celebrations_ng