President Buhari Endorsed by AU to lead Anti-corruption war

African Leaders on Tuesday unanimously endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to champion the fight against corruption in the African Union (AU).

The endorsement came at the end of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU in Addis Ababa.

President Buhari is expected to lead the AU summit scheduled for 2018 entitled: “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’’.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, who gave a synopsis of the summit said that the endorsement was in recognition of the President Buhari administration’s commitment and glowing success in the fight against corruption in Nigeria and globally.

“The endorsement is very significant because it is the recognition of the negative role corruption and bad governance had played. I think it is also significant that President Buhari was also asked to champion this because he has been a major inspiration to Africa in frontally combating corruption and bringing positive change towards building a sustainable and prosperous continent,” he said.

He said the president will therefore be expected to provide exemplary and resourceful leadership by working closely with the other African Leaders.

Others are, the AU Commission and development partners to collectively fashion out common programmes for Continent-wide application of the anti-corruption theme in all Member States.

“The championship role by President Buhari will also involve a number of diplomatic initiatives to sensitise and raise awareness of the International Community on the dire consequences of corruption and the collective strategies to defeat it.