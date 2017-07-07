Ex NBA President Joseph Daudu Loses wife | She endured “28 years of vicious domestic violence” – Chidi Odinkalu

Ranti Daudu, the wife of former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Joseph Bodunrin Daudu is dead.

She died of heart attack at a hospital in Kaduna Thursday night.

Former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, who tweeted her demise wrote:

After more than 28 yrs of vicious domestic violence, my big sister, Ranti Daudu, died last night in Kaduna. Awful!!

Ranti had heart, soul & goodness. She endured torture no one should live with at the hands of a big man. She’s at rest