The premiere of Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde‘s comeback movie “Alter Ego” is ongoing at InterContinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemates Bassey and TBoss were the red carpet hosts and they looked simply amazing… we just had to share their photos.

See below:

Credits:

TBoss

Makeup: @radiezbyeve

Stylist: @styledbybie

Dress by @moofadesigns

Hair: @jbbronze_hair



Bassey

Outfit & Styling: @wmconcept