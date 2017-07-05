“His tattoos lend a whole lot to the narrative” – TY Bello shares Photos of Flavour

Renowned celebrity photographer TY Bello took to her Instagram page to share photos from her session with musician Flavour for the cover of his recently released album Ijele: The traveller.

She wrote:

Flavour N’abania : I really enjoyed making the cover photos for @2niteflavour album cover . The idea was simple .. the title was ‘ Ijele : The traveller’ .. I knew he wasn’t talking about a physical journey but the idea of taking his sound to a different spaces . The words that came to mind were transitions.. transcending .. movements . I decided to not make this about clothes at all . His tattoos lend a whole lot to the narrative .. ‘music and me. .. ‘when you become one with the sound ..you start to travel with it . His back tattoo .. Psalm 100..Vrs 1-5 .. one of my favorites .We experimented with movements and dragged the shutter sometimes .

He was pleased with the results and happy to experiment. We spent the second half of the shoot taking some ‘fineboy’ photos . He really is an amazing looking human being .. seriously o.. ha!Works really hard to look that way too. Me ?..I’m inspired .. I hit the gym this week … I’m not even kidding ..God help me #tybellophotography#photostories#flavour