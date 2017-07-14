New Video: Flavour feat. Sarkodie – Sake Of Love

Filmed in London, Flavour’s video for his second album single, “Sake of Love” tells a story of love and betrayal.

Having teamed up with popular video director, Sesan Ogunro (on his fourth video to be released of his latest album, “Ijele – The Traveler”), and featuring Ghana’s most popular rapper, Sarkodie in the video, “Sake of Love” impressive visuals and storyline will have Flavour’s fans enticed from beginning until the end.

Fans and viewers will also spot a cameo role in the video, from popular British African comedian, Eddie Kadi.

Watch the video below:

