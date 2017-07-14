Zainab Balogun, Makida Moka, #BBNaija’s Soma attend Chigul’s “Ask Series” Event | Photos

The weekly conversational series “The Ask Series” hosted by The Waterside Ikoyi took place on Wednesday with the all-around entertainer Chioma Omeruah popularly known as Chigul.

This edition was a bang with Comedian, Singer and Actress as she took the attendees through her life journey and how she landed her role in the Banana Island Ghost movie.

When how she went through the period of her father’s death, the comedian said that she being able to wake up the next morning after the incident and go on with life meant she could go on adding that her biggest achievement so far is being the star actress of the movie Banana Island Ghost.

Tagged the “Banana Island Ghost” movie, this edition gave very interesting insights into the movie, the cast and most especially the role of the star actress Chigul. The producer of the movie Omorinsojo Spaine played a beautiful host to this edition.

Personalities like Makida Moka, Zainab Balogun, Enyi Omeruah, Somadina Anyama of Big Brother Nigeria, and Footballer Akande Alexander amongst others were also in attendance.

See photos