“Alexander, the Great”! Freda Francis welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations to Freda Francis on the birth of her son Alexander.
The CEO of Oasis Medspa shared photos of the baby on her Insta Story on Sunday.
Inspired!
13.08.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Congratulations to Freda Francis on the birth of her son Alexander.
The CEO of Oasis Medspa shared photos of the baby on her Insta Story on Sunday.
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Congrats girl.