In this edition of BN Collection to Closet, we’ve got singer Yemi Alade in this two piece outfit by Nigerian womenswear brand, Gozel Green. The ensemble is from the brand’s A/W 2017 collection inspired by igbo masks, see it here.

Yemi Alade paired the look with black strappy sandals and a long ponytail.

Photo Credits: @yemialade, @gozelgreen