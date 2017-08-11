Kendall Jenner, 21 Savage, James Harden & More in Adidas “Original is Never Finished 3” Campaign

Today, Adidas dropped its latest Originals campaign and it features for the first time 21-year-old, Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel looks effortless and gorgeous in the edgy advertisement for the sports luxe brand as she lays in a glass covered hibernation pod, nodding to a rebirth of the brand with a new generation.

Kendall isn’t the only face of Adidas “Original is Never Finished 3” campaign, She stars in the campaign video along with NBA player James Harden, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and newly-inducted A$AP Mob member, Playboi Carti. This stylish mix will definitely bring a much-needed freshness to the well-executed, conceptual campaign.

Alegra O’Hare, Vice President of global communications for Adidas Originals & Core, according to Adweek described this ad and another set to launch in China as “re-interpretations” of the larger campaign, which has been the brand theme for Originals in 2017. She said

Adidas Originals always wants to stay true to the ethos of endless creativity, and it is important to stay centric to our DNA in that a real original, and authentic creativity, is always a work in progress.

Watch the campaign video

Credits

Photographer: Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Stylist: Richard De Jager