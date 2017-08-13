25/08/2017: D’Banj reveals New Release Date for “King Don Come” Album

DKM Records head huncho D’Banj has revealed a new release date for his much anticipated album “King Don Come“.

The album earlier had a 7th of July release date but did not eventually drop for undisclosed reasons. The singer has now revealed via his Instagram page that the album is scheduled for release on the 28th of August 2017.

He posted the back cover art for the album and captioned it:

#KingDonCome Album. Out 25th of August, 2017

The album already has two released songs “It’s Not A Lie” featuring Harrysong & Wande Coal and “Be With You“