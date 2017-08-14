BellaNaija

Eye Candy! Enyinna Nwigwe Looks Dapper in new Photos

Nollywood Actor Enyinna Nwigwe won our hearts in the Nollywood blockbuster, The Wedding Party where he played Nonso Onwuka and we’ve had our eyes on him since then 😍

Today, the 34-year-old actor is featured on Essence‘s Man Crush Monday! The magazine released these extra crisp and elegant photos of him along with a mini interview.

We can’t stop drooling over how groomed Enyinna is dressed first in two bespoke suits, then for the next photos, he wears a neat traditional fit and finally a dashing portrait in a laid back t-shirt.

In the interview he reveals something juicy for the ladies, Enyinna is single!

According to him;

Yes I am single. Why? I guess my heart knows things that my mind can’t explain but I am open to finding love. Three things people would be surprised to learn about me is that I am an ambivert, in 2013 I survived a ghastly accident skidding off a cliff and I know how to braid hair!

  • Felinda August 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    He doesn’t do it for me. Not one bit. There’s that “air” about him. Once a person takes a photo in a plane (eg seated in 1st class) or has that see me see my shoe, see my watch kind of show off vibe, I am completely utterly permanently put off (but of course some birds love that) . I like the unassuming kind.

    None the less he’s an OK actor, hopefully we see his range and depth and more camera time in WP2. With good scripts and production he will do well in future

    • The K August 14, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      On a plane***

  • ab August 14, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    @felinda couldn’t have said it any better ! ! I will pass…great feature though…

