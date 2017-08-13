BellaNaija

Inspired!

Great Britain wins 4X100 relay Gold as Usain Bolt pulled up injured in final career race

13.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Great Britain wins 4X100 relay Gold as Usain Bolt pulled up injured in final career raceGreat Britain’s men made history by winning the 4x100m relay gold at the World Championships for the first time ever as Usain Bolt pulled up injured in his final ever race.

The quartet of 23-year-old CJ Ujah, born into a Nigerian family, alongside Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran a near-perfect race to hold off the US team who were favourites. The Japanese team ended the race in third position while Bolt collapsed halfway down the home straight.

It was a horrible way for the World’s fastest man to end a fantastic career.

He was helped to his feet and managed to limp away, ending this championship with a bronze from the individual 100m.

Great Britain wins 4X100 relay Gold as Usain Bolt pulled up injured in final career race

Great Britain wins 4X100 relay Gold as Usain Bolt pulled up injured in final career race

 

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija