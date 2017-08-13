Great Britain wins 4X100 relay Gold as Usain Bolt pulled up injured in final career race

Great Britain’s men made history by winning the 4x100m relay gold at the World Championships for the first time ever as Usain Bolt pulled up injured in his final ever race.

The quartet of 23-year-old CJ Ujah, born into a Nigerian family, alongside Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran a near-perfect race to hold off the US team who were favourites. The Japanese team ended the race in third position while Bolt collapsed halfway down the home straight.

It was a horrible way for the World’s fastest man to end a fantastic career.

He was helped to his feet and managed to limp away, ending this championship with a bronze from the individual 100m.