Mary Remmy Njoku shares cute photo of herself & Newborn

Last week, Nollywood actress and CEO of ROK studios Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband Jason Njoku welcomed the third child, a baby girl named Nnenna.

Today the actress took to her Instagram page to share a cute photo of herself looking fresh faced posing with her newborn.

She wrote:

I want to say a very big thank you to all for your constant prayers and good wishes. The congratulations were overwhelming. Y’all have shown me sooo much love that I can never thank you enough. Thank you. Thank you thank you. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍