Mary Remmy Njoku shares cute photo of herself & Newborn

10.08.2017

Last week, Nollywood actress and CEO of ROK studios Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband Jason Njoku welcomed the third child, a baby girl named Nnenna.

Today the actress took to her Instagram page to share a cute photo of herself looking fresh faced posing with her newborn.

She wrote:

I want to say a very big thank you to all for your constant prayers and good wishes. The congratulations were overwhelming. Y’all have shown me sooo much love that I can never thank you enough. Thank you. Thank you thank you. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

  • Nancy Drew August 10, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Your tags dont work BN

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • keke driver August 10, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    She’s so cute….Thank God for safe delivery.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Sel August 10, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Good she didn’t try to slay. All those new mum’s faking mummy goals, we see u.

    Love this! 1 Reply
