#DearYomi: A Case of Disrespect? This ACP Yomi Shogunle’s Tweet is Trending

10.08.2017 at By 20 Comments

This morning the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abayomi Shogunle shared a tweet expressing his shock at someone who was born in 1992 sending him a DM addressing him as “Dear Yomi…

Twitter users have reacted stating that in a professional setting, people are addressed with their first names.

Read his tweet and some of the replies below:

What are your thoughts?

20 Comments on #DearYomi: A Case of Disrespect? This ACP Yomi Shogunle's Tweet is Trending
  • Glory August 10, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    There is nothing wrong in addressing on a first name basis. It is simply professional.
    We attach “tooooooo” much importance to titles.

  • a1111 August 10, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Yomi, Yomi, Yomi, Yomi, Yomi, Yomi…..isnt that your name? What exactly are we meant to call you. Mchewwww.

    • Ottawa Queen August 10, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      I dey wonder o. Maybe he is so used to “Sir” Lol.

  • Asa August 10, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    I like the Game of Thrones greeting! Dear Yomi, First of his name, King of the Andals, Khal of the Great Grass Sea, Father of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, Protector of the Realm! I cannot stop laughing!

  • horpsy August 10, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    most formal mails are addressed Dear Sir/Ma/Madam. You already know its a man, Dear Sir is the most appropriate. The person addressed is not a colleague nor a junior at work. Where he referring to his boss would he have used his first name.

    • Anon August 10, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      Yes agreed, but his issue is the person’s age, not that he was addressed incorrectly.

  • keke driver August 10, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    The kinda things that bother people ehn? ………the guy was being professional….what’s with this “uncle and brother” ish sef

  • Rrrrrrr August 10, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Respect is not hard. When in doubt address appropriately, except otherwise stated but even then still be courteous and respectful

  • Left Hand Bionic August 10, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    It’s not too hard to address someone you’re meeting for the first time with respect more so if the person is way older than you. In this case a “Mr” before his name would do, we shouldn’t allow modernisation to get in the way of our culture.

    • corolla August 10, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      …and “Mr” is not modernization? Abi your village people in 17 gbogboro were using “Mr”?

  • lill August 10, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    All i see is Game of Throne lovers lmao. lord yomi

  • Katrina August 10, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    O sumi o! They are not on first name basis, he’s neither your friend nor colleague, why address him by his first name.

  • nonye August 10, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    If it wasn’t an informal message/mail that was sent then the proper way to address him should have been “Sir” or his official title or “Mr”. It really has nothing to do with his age. That’s ACP Shogunle missed it

  • Tade Omowunmi August 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Naija with their stupid mentality, what is bad in saying Dear Yomi. I work for one of the best bank in North America. We all call each other by first name, even the CEO. Abeg, oga police, your job is to protect pple not this kind of childish attitude. Mtcheeewwwww

    • LemmeRant August 10, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      My Yoruba people, We too like respect.
      The one that vexes me is that you cannot call out someone older than you who’s obviously doing the wrong thing.- next thing you’ll hear is “that boy doesn’t have respect. Ko ni home training”

      Wahala.

  • sharon August 10, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    By the way, when you use “Mr”, you don’t use first names, Mr Shogunle, by the look of things, the sender wasn’t being formal, hence the use of first names. I don’t understand this craze for silly respect. Oga Shogunle please REST!!

  • Josephine August 10, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Smh at the stupid replies of people lying on the internet as if they can dare apply for a job and use the person’s first name without being asked to. Fakeness won’t kill you people. Meet your future mother in law and call her by her name because that’s what they do in North America. Simple courtesy and common sense dictates that you are formal at first before becoming familiar if invited to.

  • mywifeisfiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine August 10, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    i wanted to form western world until i remember say even here for Yankee we dey address popo as officer,officer xyz, detective and so on; and not just xyz. ACP Yomi has earned his title, when in doubt address him as ACP Yomi and not Yomi

  • Symbee August 10, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I think a ‘Dear Sir’ would have been appropriate. The funny thing is many of you throwing shades at him would have felt the same(maybe without a verbal or virtual expression) if someone much younger had addressed you the same way.

  • Nahum August 10, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Dear Mr. Yomi would have been perfectly fine. I am sorry but addressing someone by their first name when you have not even made your acquaintance is extremely rude. This is simple etiquette!!! Introduce yourself and let the person give you permission to address them in an informal manner. Etiquette rules 101

