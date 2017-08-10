“My Favourite Selfie” Solange shares Unedited Photo of her Face

By now we all know Solange is not afraid of criticism.

The soul singer took to Instagram to share an unfiltered photo of herself, flaws and all. In the photo, she appears to have some swollen blemishes at the time the photo was taken, but she doesn’t mind and neither do her fans.

my favorite (and most true to myself) selfie 🌹🌹🌹 lol A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT



From most of the 3,000+ comments following the post, you can tell her followers love that she is being true to herself and they show their support, thanking her for being so real with them.

One Instagram user @allhailqueenbie said

Queen!! It’s a real one to post something like this because 99% of celebs want you to believe they are perfect all the time! You are truest 🙌🏾

Another @beyhiveboydc said

It’s highly impossible that there will ever be another you but your presence is so very necessary, every family or group of friends needs at least one of you. Much respect ✊🏾💙

@charlie.roze said

Being comfortable in your own skin is the best way to be….. ❤️

Solange is one of the celebrities that publicly preach self-acceptance and she deserves praise for that.