“My Favourite Selfie” Solange shares Unedited Photo of her Face

By now we all know Solange is not afraid of criticism.
The soul singer took to Instagram to share an unfiltered photo of herself, flaws and all. In the photo, she appears to have some swollen blemishes at the time the photo was taken, but she doesn’t mind and neither do her fans.
From most of the 3,000+ comments following the post, you can tell her followers love that she is being true to herself and they show their support, thanking her for being so real with them.
One Instagram user @allhailqueenbie said
Queen!! It’s a real one to post something like this because 99% of celebs want you to believe they are perfect all the time! You are truest 🙌🏾
Another @beyhiveboydc said
It’s highly impossible that there will ever be another you but your presence is so very necessary, every family or group of friends needs at least one of you. Much respect ✊🏾💙
@charlie.roze said
Being comfortable in your own skin is the best way to be….. ❤️
Solange is one of the celebrities that publicly preach self-acceptance and she deserves praise for that.
aww. probably reacting to something. Makeup is not the best to put on when this happens.
Solange is very real. I love that
Lol @June, free lunch. No waste of time.
Was about to eat my lunch before i opened the post….
Just lost my appetite!
🙁
Can I have your lunch please ?😊
Women form too much. You won’t lose appetite over the smell from your weave and other places.
Nice one. Not many have the guts to post such. Me included. Or no? I’m not a celeb (yet) so I dunno if I could ever post such unflattering photo of my damn face LOL. Solange is Queen.
Bella naija those are hives on her face not ‘swollen blemishes’ like you termed it. Hives are allergic reaction that can be triggered by anything. They itch like crazy, I just got out of treating a bout of hives last week. not pretty, not funny
Looks like an allergic reaction to something
She broke out in hives on her wedding day. The poor thing.
I think the picture was taken on her wedding day if I remember correctly…
Good for her.
This was during her wedding, when she an allergic reaction.
Mst everything be posted
It’s hives. Usually caused by allergic reaction or stress.