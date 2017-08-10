BellaNaija

“My Favourite Selfie” Solange shares Unedited Photo of her Face

By now we all know Solange is not afraid of criticism.

The soul singer took to Instagram to share an unfiltered photo of herself, flaws and all. In the photo, she appears to have some swollen blemishes at the time the photo was taken, but she doesn’t mind and neither do her fans.

my favorite (and most true to myself) selfie 🌹🌹🌹 lol

From most of the 3,000+ comments following the post, you can tell her followers love that she is being true to herself and they show their support, thanking her for being so real with them.

One Instagram user @allhailqueenbie said

Queen!! It’s a real one to post something like this because 99% of celebs want you to believe they are perfect all the time! You are truest 🙌🏾

Another @beyhiveboydc said

It’s highly impossible that there will ever be another you but your presence is so very necessary, every family or group of friends needs at least one of you. Much respect ✊🏾💙

@charlie.roze said

Being comfortable in your own skin is the best way to be….. ❤️

Solange is one of the celebrities that publicly preach self-acceptance and she deserves praise for that.

  • ec August 10, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    aww. probably reacting to something. Makeup is not the best to put on when this happens.

    Solange is very real. I love that

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Ottawa Queen August 10, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      Lol @June, free lunch. No waste of time.

      Love this! 5
  • Call Me Gorgeous… August 10, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Was about to eat my lunch before i opened the post….
    Just lost my appetite!
    🙁

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • June August 10, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      Can I have your lunch please ?😊

      Love this! 268
    • Ade August 10, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      Women form too much. You won’t lose appetite over the smell from your weave and other places.

      Love this! 187
  • Concerned bellanaijan August 10, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Please, bellanaija something needs to be done about your site. 1. The ads are annoying… the pop ups are every where. 2. If u click on the star features it refreshes and takes you to the home page. The browser am using is Google Chrome from my Android phone

    Love this! 266 Reply
    • Kemikemo August 10, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      @Concerned bellanaijan, please get an iphone. Lol

      Love this! 1
  • Baby gurl August 10, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Nice one. Not many have the guts to post such. Me included. Or no? I’m not a celeb (yet) so I dunno if I could ever post such unflattering photo of my damn face LOL. Solange is Queen.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Ngozi August 10, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    BN please do something about your site.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Ngozi August 10, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Bellanaija please do something about your site!

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • Nelo August 10, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Bella naija those are hives on her face not ‘swollen blemishes’ like you termed it. Hives are allergic reaction that can be triggered by anything. They itch like crazy, I just got out of treating a bout of hives last week. not pretty, not funny

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • josdaily August 10, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Looks like an allergic reaction to something

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • Adey August 10, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    She broke out in hives on her wedding day. The poor thing.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • love her August 10, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    I think the picture was taken on her wedding day if I remember correctly…

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane August 10, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Good for her.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Corolla August 10, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    This was during her wedding, when she an allergic reaction.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz August 11, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Mst everything be posted

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Me August 12, 2017 at 2:54 am

    It’s hives. Usually caused by allergic reaction or stress.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

