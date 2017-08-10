MARYMAII presents Debut Ready to Wear Collection “Katei”

Founded by twin sisters Jennifer & Jessica Danjuma, new fashion brand MARYMAII presents it’s ready to wear capsule collection called Katei, inspired by ancient Greek word in the Bible to signify power, strength and might.

The MARYMAII aesthetic is a juxtaposition of strength and elegance and it is the perfect brand for women that embody these qualities. The MARYMAII Woman is strong yet soft, powerful yet playful. She is a woman who is smart and has found her voice through style.

MARYMAII is a made in Nigeria brand that has an online store aiming to encourage more Nigerians to shop for fashion online.

Credit

Photography & Set Design: Femi Alabede | @the.alfe, @alfestudios

Models: Ntied & Zainab of Micserahmodels | @real_ntied, @the_zainab0, @micserahmodels

Makeup: Sleek Studio Ng | @sleekstudiong

Creative Direction & Styling: MARYMAII | @marymaiiofficial