Must Watch Trailer! Segun Arinze, Rahama Sadau & Gabriel Afolayan star in Nollywood Thriller “Tatu”

Shot in scenic locations across Lagos and Ibadan, the movie Tatu is a contemporary take on the classic African epic adventure story, a fast-paced action drama centered around the conflict arising from a mother’s quest to have a child and all the complications that follow.
Starring, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Toyin Abraham, Gabriel Afolayan, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Frank Donga and a host of many others.
Produced and directed by the award-winning producer Don Omope, the suspense filled movie is adapted from a book written by the prolific author Dr Abraham E. Nwankwo.
Watch trailer
Hope the best bits are not in trailer. The camera work, sound and design look good. Lets pray for the trap that always gets Nollywood – script and story!
chills!
great work!