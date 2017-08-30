BellaNaija

Must Watch Trailer! Segun Arinze, Rahama Sadau & Gabriel Afolayan star in Nollywood Thriller “Tatu”

30.08.2017

Shot in scenic locations across Lagos and Ibadan, the movie Tatu is a contemporary take on the classic African epic adventure story, a fast-paced action drama centered around the conflict arising from a mother’s quest to have a child and all the complications that follow.

Starring, Segun Arinze, Desmond ElliottToyin AbrahamGabriel AfolayanRahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Frank Donga and a host of many others.

Produced and directed by the award-winning producer Don Omope, the suspense filled movie is adapted from a book written by the prolific author Dr Abraham E. Nwankwo.

Watch trailer

3 Comments
  • Bolaji August 30, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Hope the best bits are not in trailer. The camera work, sound and design look good. Lets pray for the trap that always gets Nollywood – script and story!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Bridget August 31, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    chills!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • nene August 31, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    great work!

    Love this! 7 Reply
