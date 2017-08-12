“Nigeria will get out of recession” – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said that the Buhari government is working to get the country out of recession.

Lai Mohammed said this in Abuja on Friday while speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the visiting Chinese Vice Minister of The State Council Information Office Guo Weimin, in the area of media and cultural relations, Daily Post reports.

He said that the government is working to actualize its electoral promises, and the fight against terrorism and corruption is yielding positive results. He said:

” Contrary to the lies that are being purveyed daily in the Social Media, this government has been working assiduously to redeem its electoral pledges. Our fight against insecurity is yielding very positive results. Our fight against corruption is focused and is ongoing and we are resolute and we have resolved that we are going to fight corruption until corruption goes under. We are happy that in this regards, we have a very good partner in China because we are aware and we know how China fought corruption and how China is fighting corruption. We have succeeded in nursing a very sick economy and very soon, Nigeria will get out of recession.

He added that there is a lot of fake news circulating in the country, as social media is “completely unrestrained” compared to China. He said:

This is significant because we are today in the era of fake news. Unlike China, the Social Media here is completely unrestrained. Therefore it is important that you get your news directly from the official source.