BN Beauty: Ronke Raji shares her 6-Year Hair Journey & How she Quickly achieved 4C hair

Beauty vlogger, Ronke Raji has been a naturalista for 6years now. Taking care of her hair and grooming it to this stage was no walk in the park. In her new
In her new vlog she gives the details of her natural hair journey, how she has managed her 4c hair so far and all the failed dye jobs in between.
She said it’s important for everyone to know where she came from with her natural hair.
Watch
Awww, what an awesome honest video.
I was at Naija Hair Can Grow’s Salon Day Out on Sunday and I really enjoyed hearing about people’s hair journey. Tuke Morgan has been Natural for 6 years as well. Her talk really opened my eyes to the versatility of Natural Hair.
you did not say anything tangible
Wow.
@me: why?
and why is she looking like a CAT! she went blah blah blah for 12mins without saying any meaningful thing ! Tea drinker !!