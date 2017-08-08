BellaNaija

BN Beauty: Ronke Raji shares her 6-Year Hair Journey & How she Quickly achieved 4C hair

08.08.2017

Beauty vlogger, Ronke Raji has been a naturalista for 6years now. Taking care of her hair and grooming it to this stage was no walk in the park. In her new

In her new vlog she gives the details of her natural hair journey, how she has managed her 4c hair so far and all the failed dye jobs in between.

She said it’s important for everyone to know where she came from with her natural hair.

Watch

  • Chiamaka August 8, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Awww, what an awesome honest video.
    I was at Naija Hair Can Grow’s Salon Day Out on Sunday and I really enjoyed hearing about people’s hair journey. Tuke Morgan has been Natural for 6 years as well. Her talk really opened my eyes to the versatility of Natural Hair.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • afia August 8, 2017 at 11:18 am

    you did not say anything tangible

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Teris August 8, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Wow.
    @me: why?

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • poshilla August 14, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    and why is she looking like a CAT! she went blah blah blah for 12mins without saying any meaningful thing ! Tea drinker !!

    Love this! 2 Reply
