BellaNaija

Inspired!

It’s stupid we have the anti-gay law in Nigeria – M.I

07.08.2017 at By 30 Comments

It's stupid we have the anti-gay law in Nigeria - MI - BellaNaijaAce rapper M.I Abaga has in an interview with “Middle Ground” spoken against the “Jail the Gays” law in Nigeria.

The rapper was speaking about the Taxify incident where a driver sexually assaulted a lady after she told him she’s a lesbian.

The rapper said while he has friends with different sexual orientations, he thinks with the law in place, it’s not safe for them to disclose their sexuality.

He went on to say it’s stupid we have that law in the country, but while we do, it is not safe for people of different sexual orientations to say it to someone.

A Twitter user called out the rapper, saying he disagreed with him, and M.I clarified his standpoint, saying:

My thinking.. I was born straight.. I wd never want 2b punished 4 who I am.. because of this.. I wouldn’t punish som1 else for who they are

Cheating and adultery are wrong.. but they are not criminalized.. and no form of consensual adult expression of love should be.. my opinion

See the tweets below:

Listen to the full Middle Ground interview below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – mi_abaga

Comment  30

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Music, Scoop

30 Comments on It’s stupid we have the anti-gay law in Nigeria – M.I
  • Mohammad August 7, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Thank Orisanla for people like MI! Speak truth to the ignorant and let them learn.

    Love this! 318 Reply
  • lizzy August 7, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    ……and this is supposed to be a guest speaker in a church programme…..

    Love this! 21 Reply
    • Author Unknown August 7, 2017 at 11:40 pm

      What has he said that is inconsistent with the Bible? Did the Bible tell you to jail gay people or discriminate against them? Awon hypocrite.

      Love this! 141
  • Stephen August 7, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Well Nigeria is A ZOO NATION
    Only poor and jobless young men were recently arrested for no reason
    Nigeria is really a blind nation not worth staying
    The country is sinking .No president no dírection
    The real Gay guys are in the Senate and house of representatives
    If truly you have a stupid Gay law then I will send you to a secret places where you will catch your law makers in the act.
    ZOO NATION

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • Beasts of no nation August 7, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    M.I officially ended his career on this day.

    Love this! 94 Reply
    • Mohammad August 8, 2017 at 11:53 am

      As if you ever brought tickets to his show or ever paid a kobo for his music. Pshew!

      Love this! 223
    • Smile August 15, 2017 at 9:22 am

      No I think MI’s influence in this entertainment industry has just shot up.

      Love this! 0
  • Ano August 8, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Speak truth bro. Well done.

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • Agu August 8, 2017 at 12:56 am

    God bless this short man M.I. I have said the same thing many times and I have being attacked by some religious freaks who think it’s only them will go to heaven. Even in Israel city Jerusalem there is no law there that punish gay people. Freedom is freedom. Many challenges facing Nigeria today we will not solve them but will clinge on our religious mentality that have not gotten this country any where.

    Love this! 81 Reply
    • Atheist August 8, 2017 at 12:13 pm

      There is no freaking heaven. So No one is going there. No hell either!

      Love this! 47
  • Ec August 8, 2017 at 5:06 am

    Why we spend time punishing homosexualso is beyond me.
    It is wrong but shouldnt be criminalised. The real criminal is our presidents who uses us for trips to London and marrying 9 year old girls.

    Love this! 87 Reply
    • Ec August 8, 2017 at 7:19 am

      Please excuse the typos.

      MI please be careful. You know how buharis government comes after public people who have different opinions

      Love this! 17
  • Yellow sun August 8, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Anti gay marriage oh…thats what the law says…
    Continue trying to be politically correct

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • chique August 8, 2017 at 8:52 am

      The youths arrested recently in Lagos where they engaged in anti gay marriage? What are you ok about? Aren’t you seeing what’s going on? MI is absolutely correct but my fear is that he may be disconnected from by these religious people who (according to the writer up there )are inviting him to speak.

      Love this! 48
    • chique August 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

      *on about*

      Love this! 0
  • chi August 8, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Fear God people fear God. the law is for ur own good and for ur salvation. sin is sin. abomination is abomination. God is real, the word of God is true,heaven and hell is real.do not say u were not told. a word is enough for d wise.

    Love this! 88 Reply
    • Le coco August 8, 2017 at 11:54 am

      pls I hope you make this speech for fornication, adulterers and ur government ppl tht r ducking this country dry

      Love this! 39
    • Mohammad August 8, 2017 at 11:55 am

      Salvation is a personal thing. Mind ya own business and stop overstepping your jurisdiction.

      Love this! 145
    • what evidence August 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      And your irrefutable evidence is? A book that is full of errors, murder, rape, genocide, incest, contradictions?? Girl please…..

      Love this! 2
    • what evidence August 8, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      @chi
      And your irrefutable evidence is? A book that is full of errors, murder, rape, genocide, incest, contradictions?? Girl please…..

      Love this! 1
  • Peace August 8, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Gbamm!! @Chi, God bless you a thousand fold in Jesus Name.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • rain August 8, 2017 at 9:50 am

    this short man is always talking rubbish…..he may be in the closet

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Ovie August 8, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I am happy the Nigerian government are doing its best to curb the spread of this unnatural same sex attraction. It is an abomination. yes all sin is sin and we leave judgment to God but some sins have an effect on societal values such as drug addiction etc. i am very happy the GOVERMENT is making a stance against homosexuality and been loud and clear in making it known to everyone that it is not acceptable here. It is NOT AN OPTION FOR CHILDREN TO EXPLORE. it wasn’t to long ago were homosexuality was illegal in England. They were very few of them then until it become legal and then it festered like an airborne virus. It may be acceptable to them but we resist it here. It was made an abomination first by God and we as children of God see it as an abominable act, it is disgusting too. We ain’t judging we just saying we no go eat that kind meat please do not make it available in our market. It is contraband ok. Una when DEY eat that kind abominable meat ( na God call am abominable o) you guys are well within your rights to look for market where it is sold freely ( go and collect visa) or stay in your closets ( we don’t need our young ones contaminated with your abnormality). Nigeria is corrupt+++++++++++++++ but we don’t support homosexuality. If you don’t like it here please check out. Go to a country where you will never be accepted for the colour of your skin. Homosexuals will always be persecuted, THAT IS THE PORTION OF THE HOMOSEXUAL. THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN CURSED BY GOD CAN NEVER BE BLESSED BY MAN. Such is life. And it will never change even if a trillion short men rappers stand in your corner.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anon August 8, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Nobody is born gay.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • W August 8, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Welcome MI @Muhammad

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Jean Jeanne August 8, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I can see that all the dogs are out. But God pass all of una….you are still the ‘minor’ in “minority”. So if you ever try to make it beyond your closet, blam! blam! Freaking faggots.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • esthel August 8, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    As much as i would have loved to agree with him on the fact they have their own individual choices to make, we shouldn’t also forget the kind of society we live in, we are people with culture, ethics and values, the laws came in to try to discourage people from this orientation, we need to protect our unborn children. I am not against their choices but can they just continue in the closet as they have been doing it, we don’t want to see them pollute our values.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Bokun August 8, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    If you could just open the bible you will find that God called homosexuality an abomination and would therefore not create anyone as a homosexual. Homosexuality is a choice people make based on the LIE of the DEVIL. Anyone saying they were borne that way is calling God a liar.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ijs August 8, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    HE made them male and female.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • solo August 8, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    It is stupid people prefer to believe the lie of the devil regarding homosexuality instead of the truth of God.

    Love this! 73 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija