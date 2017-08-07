It’s stupid we have the anti-gay law in Nigeria – M.I

Ace rapper M.I Abaga has in an interview with “Middle Ground” spoken against the “Jail the Gays” law in Nigeria.
The rapper was speaking about the Taxify incident where a driver sexually assaulted a lady after she told him she’s a lesbian.
The rapper said while he has friends with different sexual orientations, he thinks with the law in place, it’s not safe for them to disclose their sexuality.
He went on to say it’s stupid we have that law in the country, but while we do, it is not safe for people of different sexual orientations to say it to someone.
A Twitter user called out the rapper, saying he disagreed with him, and M.I clarified his standpoint, saying:
My thinking.. I was born straight.. I wd never want 2b punished 4 who I am.. because of this.. I wouldn’t punish som1 else for who they are
Cheating and adultery are wrong.. but they are not criminalized.. and no form of consensual adult expression of love should be.. my opinion
Thank Orisanla for people like MI! Speak truth to the ignorant and let them learn.
……and this is supposed to be a guest speaker in a church programme…..
What has he said that is inconsistent with the Bible? Did the Bible tell you to jail gay people or discriminate against them? Awon hypocrite.
Well Nigeria is A ZOO NATION
Only poor and jobless young men were recently arrested for no reason
Nigeria is really a blind nation not worth staying
The country is sinking .No president no dírection
The real Gay guys are in the Senate and house of representatives
If truly you have a stupid Gay law then I will send you to a secret places where you will catch your law makers in the act.
ZOO NATION
M.I officially ended his career on this day.
As if you ever brought tickets to his show or ever paid a kobo for his music. Pshew!
No I think MI’s influence in this entertainment industry has just shot up.
Speak truth bro. Well done.
God bless this short man M.I. I have said the same thing many times and I have being attacked by some religious freaks who think it’s only them will go to heaven. Even in Israel city Jerusalem there is no law there that punish gay people. Freedom is freedom. Many challenges facing Nigeria today we will not solve them but will clinge on our religious mentality that have not gotten this country any where.
There is no freaking heaven. So No one is going there. No hell either!
Why we spend time punishing homosexualso is beyond me.
It is wrong but shouldnt be criminalised. The real criminal is our presidents who uses us for trips to London and marrying 9 year old girls.
Please excuse the typos.
MI please be careful. You know how buharis government comes after public people who have different opinions
Anti gay marriage oh…thats what the law says…
Continue trying to be politically correct
The youths arrested recently in Lagos where they engaged in anti gay marriage? What are you ok about? Aren’t you seeing what’s going on? MI is absolutely correct but my fear is that he may be disconnected from by these religious people who (according to the writer up there )are inviting him to speak.
*on about*
Fear God people fear God. the law is for ur own good and for ur salvation. sin is sin. abomination is abomination. God is real, the word of God is true,heaven and hell is real.do not say u were not told. a word is enough for d wise.
pls I hope you make this speech for fornication, adulterers and ur government ppl tht r ducking this country dry
Salvation is a personal thing. Mind ya own business and stop overstepping your jurisdiction.
And your irrefutable evidence is? A book that is full of errors, murder, rape, genocide, incest, contradictions?? Girl please…..
@chi
this short man is always talking rubbish…..he may be in the closet
I am happy the Nigerian government are doing its best to curb the spread of this unnatural same sex attraction. It is an abomination. yes all sin is sin and we leave judgment to God but some sins have an effect on societal values such as drug addiction etc. i am very happy the GOVERMENT is making a stance against homosexuality and been loud and clear in making it known to everyone that it is not acceptable here. It is NOT AN OPTION FOR CHILDREN TO EXPLORE. it wasn’t to long ago were homosexuality was illegal in England. They were very few of them then until it become legal and then it festered like an airborne virus. It may be acceptable to them but we resist it here. It was made an abomination first by God and we as children of God see it as an abominable act, it is disgusting too. We ain’t judging we just saying we no go eat that kind meat please do not make it available in our market. It is contraband ok. Una when DEY eat that kind abominable meat ( na God call am abominable o) you guys are well within your rights to look for market where it is sold freely ( go and collect visa) or stay in your closets ( we don’t need our young ones contaminated with your abnormality). Nigeria is corrupt+++++++++++++++ but we don’t support homosexuality. If you don’t like it here please check out. Go to a country where you will never be accepted for the colour of your skin. Homosexuals will always be persecuted, THAT IS THE PORTION OF THE HOMOSEXUAL. THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN CURSED BY GOD CAN NEVER BE BLESSED BY MAN. Such is life. And it will never change even if a trillion short men rappers stand in your corner.
Nobody is born gay.
Welcome MI @Muhammad
I can see that all the dogs are out. But God pass all of una….you are still the ‘minor’ in “minority”. So if you ever try to make it beyond your closet, blam! blam! Freaking faggots.
As much as i would have loved to agree with him on the fact they have their own individual choices to make, we shouldn’t also forget the kind of society we live in, we are people with culture, ethics and values, the laws came in to try to discourage people from this orientation, we need to protect our unborn children. I am not against their choices but can they just continue in the closet as they have been doing it, we don’t want to see them pollute our values.
If you could just open the bible you will find that God called homosexuality an abomination and would therefore not create anyone as a homosexual. Homosexuality is a choice people make based on the LIE of the DEVIL. Anyone saying they were borne that way is calling God a liar.
HE made them male and female.
It is stupid people prefer to believe the lie of the devil regarding homosexuality instead of the truth of God.