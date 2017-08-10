“It’s time I live my life for me” – Read Keisha Chanté’s Powerful message as she covers Today’s Bride Magazine

Canadian singer Keshia Chanté, who was set to get married to her long time boyfriend former NHL goalie Ray Emer this summer, took to her Instagram page to state although she is happy to be the cover girl for Today’s Bride Magazine, it’s a bit bittersweet because she has decided to call off her wedding.

She wrote:

Although it is an honor to grace the cover of Today’s Bride, it is also bittersweet because I decided to not get married.

It hasn’t been easy. It’s a hurtful, gut wrenching experience. I gave it a long hard look and had to make the most painful decision of my life but I know in my heart, it was the right one. I was 21 years old when I began dating Ray. We were together for 7 years. I spent the majority of my 20’s with my first real boyfriend & the reality is, what you choose to accept at 21, is not necessarily the same for 28, or forever. I was unhappy for quite some time but I believed loyalty & patience took precedence over my own contentment. Over the years, I dedicated & sacrificed a lot to support his career & well-being only to realize I lost myself, compromising my own hopes & dreams in the process.

The relationship became unhealthy. Countless chances were given yet not enough changed. Ultimately, you can’t help someone who doesn’t want to help themselves. A few months before the wedding, my gut reaction was to finally accept that it just didn’t feel right. I was no longer willing to accept less than what I deserved.

So many of us get caught up in the pressure & expectations to get married. We should follow our hearts & make decisions for ourselves – not to appease social norms, or try to appear “perfect” for others. Weddings are beautiful but they should be about the celebration of a beautiful life & union!

Despite all of this, Ray & I will always love each other. I respect him & our time together immensely, simply it is time to move on, and that’s ok. We only have one shot to live our best life and it’s time I live my life for me. xx