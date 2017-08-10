Joe Budden & Cyn Santana announce Pregnancy with Cute Photoshoot + Video

American Rapper Joe Budden and TV Personality Cyn Santana have announved they are expecting their first child together with a cute photoshoot.

The couple also made a beautiful video of the photoshoot.

Joe posted one of the photos from the shoot with the caption:

I Never…. I never knew we’d get here, it’s funny…

I never saw you in that light. Now

I never see light without you.

I never courted you, an if I did

I never acknowledged it.

I never had a friend in romance.

I never thought that was possible.

I never have laughed this much or hard.

I never knew you or your energy were so radiant, enigmatic even…. but

I never knew you……….

I never could’ve been more deprived.

I never felt this way before.

I never not thank God for every intricate detail that make you whole. It makes me whole.

I never imagined you would be as beautiful as you are today, it’s beautiful to be a part of.

Thank you for it all.

Thank you for not only making me stronger, but for being strong enough for us both most times.

Thank you for for carrying my child.

Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well.

Thank you for every I never

Thank you for changing my forever, forever

Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance…

Because if there’s one thing you’ve taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know.

I love you.

I love y’all. PS – ITS F**KING LIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Congratulations to the couple

See more photos below:

Watch video:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @joebudden | @cynsantana | Twitter – @joebudden