Ujuestelo releases Spring Summer 2017 Lookbook “Midnight Garden”

Nigerian fashion brand Ujuestelo sashays into the new season with the launch of its Spring-Summer 2017 lookbook.

Pages Models Sarah and Dora star in the gorgeous photos of the Midnight Garden collection tells a story of a strong, stylish and elegant woman who blossoms despite her struggles.

It features floral appliques, trimmed with Swarovski stones, cutouts, lantern sleeves and drop shoulder in strong and vibrant hues. It brings with it a blend of whimsy, elegance, and modernity with classic feminine silhouettes.

The collection is all about being bold and stylish while embracing the joy and romance of the new season.

 Credits
Brand: UjuEstelo | @ujuestelo
Models: Dora and Sarah for Pages Models | @pagesmodels
Principal Photography: Tosin Akinyemiju | @tosin.akinyemiju
Motion: Tosin Akinyemiju, Edited by Karlo for ZAZAIICreate | @experiencezazaii
Hair & Makeup: ZAZAII Beauty Rooms | @experiencezazaii
Styling & Art Direction: Isoken Ogiemwonyi for ZAZAIICreate | @theobsidianway assisted by Nneka Chima
