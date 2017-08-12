BN Bridal Shower: Zira’s Luxe Party was a Night to Remember! 🌟 #ZiraZira2017

Dressed in black, looking chic and ready to party the night away with her girls, Zira looked stunning and her bridal shower was perfect! From the location and the luxurious decorations by Zira’s company, Blue Velvet Marquee & Decor, the hall was filled with lovely white roses, impeccable lighting and a touch of gold for that extra bit of glam.

All her guests and close friends (who planned the party) were also dressed in black for the night and Vantage Photography was there to capture all the special moments. There was dancing, laughing, lots of hugs, selfies and even a few tears. See the photos from the wonderful night below.

Decor by Blue Velvet Marquee & Decor

Here She Comes!

Strike a Pose!

The Bride-to-Be looks stunning in this black dress by Style Temple.

Party Time!

The ladies had a round a musical chairs and shared a few words about the Bride-to-Be.

Hold it High, Tell us Who You Are!

This corner is specially for the ladies with fun props in their photos.

The Feature Presentation

The Bride-to-Be enjoyed a short clip put together for her on her special night and it moved her to tears in the sweetest way!

More Photos, Please!

The did it all; selfies, usies, groupies… Did we leave anything out?

Credits

Venue & Decor: Blue Velvet Marquee & Decor | @bluevelvetmarquee

Planned by The Bride’s Friends

Dress: Style Temple | @styletemple

Makeup: Hermosa | @hermosaa_ng

Hair: Solange hair and beauty | @solangehairandbeautyshop

Photography: Vantage Photography | @vantagephotography