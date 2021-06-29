See the 7 On-Trend Shirt Dresses BN Style Editors Are Loving

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

One of the best closet staples a woman can own is a shirtdress. Shirt dressing is super easy and versatile. Dress it up, dress it down, wear it to the office, for errands, brunch… the list is endless.

Because it’s so easy to throw on, a shirtdress is especially great for days when you want to look put together but just can’t imagine wearing, well, anything at all. Whether you wear the dress with flats, heels, or combat boots, you’ll be ready to face the world.

From asymmetric shirt dresses to tuxedo dresses and more, check out the 7 types of shirt dresses we are currently obsessed with.

Asymmetric 

Widely versatile and very flattering on all body types.

Tuxedo 

The tuxedo blazer dress is a chic option for that elegant yet edgy look.

Drawstring 

This type of shirt dress allows you to play with sizing, length, and symmetry to really get a look that best pleases you.

Linen Striped 

The perfect transitional dress and a blank canvas for experimentation. 

Midi 

This type of shirt dress is simple, elegant and gives off major rich aunty vibes when styled correctly.

Mini 

You love to wear dresses but sometimes is just not the right moment? Or you can’t find a matching top with your skirt or dress. No problem. Rock a mini shirtdress.

Cutouts

When you’re looking for artful ways to show some skin, a cutout shirt dress is an ideal candidate to show off your favourite features.

