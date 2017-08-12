BellaNaija

#SOMykonos17: Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun & Team in Formation for her Bridal Brunch

12.08.2017

TV personality Stephanie Coker Aderinokun‘s White Wedding to Olumide Aderinokun is happening today in the Greek island of Mykonos.

Prior to the wedding, Stephanie had a bridal brunch and we love how she and her team looked for the event.

See below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @stephaniecoker

  • Cynical August 12, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Ok ladies now let’s get into formation……👏👏😍. 9ja people be upping the ante, bridal brunch 😏😏. You guys look stunning by the way. Have fun.
    P.s.,,..it’s not everytime Dubai,Dubai,try somewhere else e,g Mykonos 😝😝

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Suwa August 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Beautiful woman

    Love this! 0 Reply
