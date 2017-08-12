BellaNaija

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Victoria Kolawole in "Omo Alhaja" Part 2

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We’ve officially kicked off a weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, titled BN Movie Feature.

A few weeks ago we featured, the first part of a Yoruba film called Omo Alhaja and so this week, we are featuring are the concluding part, which can now be watched online via ApataTV YouTube platform.

The movie stars Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Victoria Kolawole, Fasuat Balogun, Olaniyi Afonjo and more.

Omo Alhaja is a thriller about two different individuals who are mini deities; dangerous and dreadful. Their unimaginable fractions are like a twisted riddle that requires a revelation.

The movie was directed by Adebayo Tijani.

Enjoy

