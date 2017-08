TV personality Stephanie Coker Aderinokun‘s White Wedding to Olumide Aderinokun is happening today in the Greek island of Mykonos and we are super excited for her.

Yesterday, Stephanie and her friends had a bridal brunch and just a few minutes ago we got the first look at her wedding dress for the ceremony today.

Check on it below.

Awww… 😍😍 @stephaniecoker’s first dress for her wedding.. #SOMykonos17 #BellaNaija #BellaNaijaWeddings Via @tolaodunsi A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:54am PDT