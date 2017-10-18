BellaNaija

“Don’t buy things to impress anyone” – Adesua Etomi shares Spending Rules

"Don't buy things to impress anyone" - Adesua shares Spending Rules - BellaNaija

Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has good spending advice for everyone.

The actress shared her spending rules on Twitter, and they’re actually quite good.

Bring out your notes, guys, here are rules you probably should follow if you find your paycheck isn’t lasting a month.

Here goes:

My spending rules…
‘Save before you spend’
‘Don’t spend money on more ‘wants’ than ‘needs’
‘Don’t spend money that hasn’t hit your account yet’
‘Don’t buy things on credit’
‘Don’t buy things to impress anyone, it’s foolish’

See the post below:

