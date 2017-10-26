BellaNaija

Inspired!

BN Weddings x Weddings by Mai Atafo GIVEAWAY! 10 Brides-to-be to Win FREE Consultation with Mai + Tickets for Private Viewing of His Latest Collection

26.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Hello BellaNaija brides-to-be!

So, Weddings by Mai Atafo and BellaNaija Weddings have something for you this season.

Here’s an opportunity for 10 lucky BellaNaija brides to be to have free consultation with Mai Atafo, fashion designer and creative director of Weddings by Mai Atafo.

Exciting right? Not just that, the winners also get the opportunity to attend the private viewing of Weddings by Mai Atafo‘s “The Heart” collection which the brand describes as its “most exquisite collection to date”.

The viewing is scheduled to hold on October 28th, 2017 by 1PM.

How to Win:

  • Tell us in the comment section why you deserve to be one of the lucky brides to get the prize.
Terms & Conditions 
  • Competition is for BellaNaija brides based in Lagos and available to attend the viewing this Saturday, October 28th, 2017 by 1PM.
  • Your wedding should be taking place within the next 6 months – 1 year.
  • The ten most compelling responses will be chosen as winners
  • Deadline: Today, October 26th, 2017
  • Winners will be announced on October 27th, 2017

Goodluck!

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Weddings

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija