#BNTriviaTuesday: Did you know…?

24.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Did you know there’s a Lizard known as Jesus Christ Lizard due to its ability to run on water? The common basilisk (Basiliscus basiliscus).

  • Anonymous October 24, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Did you also know that when God created every living creature and asked Adam to name them, Jesus Christ was yet to be born?
    Please was the lizard created after Jesus Christ walked on water?
    How the heck did they come up with that name for a lizard?!
    NONSENSE, no reverence for the sacred!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
