BudeshiWaka Documentary uncovers the stories from Beneficiary Communities of Primary Health & Basic Education Contracts | Watch the Trailer

So a few days ago, the first lady complained about the state of affairs of the State house clinic which received a budget allocation of N331,730,211. Most communities across Nigeria have it much worse.

Every year, thousands of contracts worth billions of Naira are awarded for primary health and basic education but for some, the only way to access these health services is by crossing a river. One wonders what happens in the rainy season when the water levels rise very high and there is an emergency.

The #BudeshiWaka documentary uncovers the stories from beneficiary communities of several primary health and basic education contracts. Watch the 2 minute trailer below.

Sponsored Content