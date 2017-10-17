BellaNaija

Jacob Zuma Statue: Governor Okorocha Distances Self from #Trending Screenshot

17.10.2017

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo has reacted to a trending screenshot on Twitter, which showed his Twitter handle @GovernorRochas reply to political blogger Japheth Omojuwa‘s Tweet.

The governor is facing criticism on the internet after he unveiled a giant statue of South African president Jacob Zuma in Owerri, the Imo state capital. Okorocha also named a street after Zuma.

Omojuwa had shared photos of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers with Real Madrid stars Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo and captioned it: “How long before Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos get their own statues?”

In the screenshot circulating social media, the verified @GovernorRochas handle quoted the tweet and wrote: “You are very stupid”.

The governor has however said he didn’t put out the tweet, adding that the image being circulated is the product of photoshop.

“DISCLAIMER: Let it be known that I never put out any tweet through my Twitter cursing anyone out, this is clearly a photoshopped image,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Comment

  • keke driver October 17, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    This is a verified account for Christ sake, do these people think we’re gullible? ……..So who is the stupid one now?

    Reply
  • LemmeRant October 17, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Liar liar governor.

    That’s how Fayose and Obanikoro were recorded the other time clearly trying to rig elections and the idiot said its software.
    Mttcccheeeewwww!!!

    I don’t blame y’all. Its the brainless youths selling their future supporting you because of #5000 I blame.

    Reply
