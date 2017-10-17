Tunde Fowler elected as Vice-Chairperson for UN’s Tax Commitee

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler has been elected as the new Vice-Chairperson for United Nations Economic and Social Council’s Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters (ECOSOC).

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guteress, named him one of the 25 members of the Committee.

Fowler’s appointment was conveyed by Bolaji Akinremi, Minister Plenipotentiary of Nigeria Permanent Mission in New York, in an e-mail to the FIRS.

Akinremi, in the e-mail, said:

I have great joy to inform you that the UN Secretary-General, Guteress, has appointed Fowler as one of the 25 members of the prestigious International Experts Committee on Tax Matters for a four-year tenure to commence at the inauguration ceremony in Geneva on October 1, 2017. In addition to the notification of the appointment by the secretary-general to the UN, Economic Council already placed on the website of the council, individual letters of appointment would be addressed to the appointee and the appointee is to formally accept the nomination through a letter of acceptance addressed to the UN secretary-general through the Nigeria Permanent Mission New York. Please, express the heartfelt congratulations of the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, to Mr. Williams Babatunde Fowler on his appointment and a warm wish for a successful tenure.”

Fowler’s sterling performance in Lagos led to a sharp rise in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from an average of N3.6 billion monthly, as at January 2006, to an average of over N23 billion monthly as at June 2015, Premium Times reports.

Earlier today, Leila Fowler shared the news of her father’s new position on her Instagram, with the caption:

Out of the 25 members, Africa is represented by Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Djibouti, and Zambia.