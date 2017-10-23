Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2nd consecutive time

Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after another stellar year with both club and country. The ceremony which was held in London, England was hosted by actor Idris Elba.

Ronaldo led his Real Madrid team to glory on the domestic scene as well as breaking records with the team by winning the UEFA Champions League for the second year in a row.

He took the award amid competition from Barcelona maverick Lionel Messi and PSG forward Neymar. He said on winning the award:

Thank you for voting for me. I want to mention Leo (Messi) and Neymar to be here. I want to thank Real Madrid for their support all year. We are in England for the first time, and I win it for the second consecutive time. This is a great moment for me. Thank you to all my fans all over the world. I appreciate that. I’m so happy, thank you very much and have a good night!

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also took home the award for Best FIFA Men’s Coach having also won the Best FIFA Men’s Player in the past.

Gianluigi Buffon won the Best FIFA Goalkeeper award, Dutch Women’s player Lieken Martens won the Best FIFA Women’s Player while French forward Olivier Giroud‘s scorpion kick for Arsenal won the Puskas Award for best goal.

