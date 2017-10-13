Hype Your Business!

Hey BellaNaijarians,
The weekend is upon us again *insert dancing emoji*
To usher in the weekend we bring you another edition of the Share your Business post!
This time leave your location alongside your business name in the comment section.
You never know who is reading…
The name of my business is Strapped By Damie. we deal in handmade footwear for the fun and stylish individual.
I make homemade tigernuts milk. Tigernut milk is rich in fibre, rich in vitamin E and A, rich in potassium and a better substitute for those who are lactose intolerant. It’s 100 percent organic, with no sugar or preservatives. Just health in a bottle. It’s 500 per bottle, you can reach me on mrstigernutmilk@gmail.com or call 08088982862 to order for as many bottles as you like. I deliver to just Lagos for now.
We at affordable luxury make and sell gorgeous beddings, customized phonecases, mugs , throwpillows and lots more.
do check our Instagram @affordable_luxury001
thanks bellaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Please Where can one buy illusion full front lace wigs in Abuja
NGscoop.com is your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle website. We provide you with the Latest News and Scoops straight from Reliable Source.
Contact us: Ngscoop.com@gmail.com
We provide affordable legal,administrative and personal assistant services to individuals and SMEs; on site or virtually.
Do you need a personal assistant for a day? We are just a call away.
SM handles :@jemivirtual
Tel: 08055661951
Email: jemivirtualservices@gmail.com
Website: jemivirtualservices. WordPress.com
If you wish to have a fabulous honeymoon experience or a brand new house or brand new car as a wedding gift, its within your reach. We have created a wedding gift registry for cash gift only that would hep you achieve this.
Simply log on to http://www.ournuptialchest.com.
Either this or have coolers, wallclocks, multiple microwaves etc as your gift.
At wowProposals, we are passionate about how you start your marital journey. We take the thought to make every single moment count. From when he pops the question to when you say I do.
We believe that “every ring is a story”
Send us an email at afropassiongroup@gmail.com to find out more.
Great Concept BN. Thanks. Realizing the fact that even kids need to workout seeing that they spend a bulk of their time sitting down e.g in class for lectures (unlike before most schools these days do not enough space for sporting activities), and at home in front of the TV or on their Tabs, we came up with an idea to give room to kids (ages 4 to 12year) to have some physical exercise and also learn the basics of Football
Early Achievers Football Academy is registered with the Abuja Football Association under the Nigerian Football Federation. Our coaches are trained and experienced. A Nurse is also on standby in case of minor injuries. Security is also guaranteed.
Training time is from 7.30am to 9.00 every Saturday @ Metro International School by Army Estate Kubwa, Abuja.
Motto: Schools make them knowledgeable, we make them fit…
Are you a guitar lover?
Here’s some great news!
Finally, you can order custom made guitars tailored to suit your style here in Nigeria.
Hit us up for more info.
contactmistaskies@gmail.com
Do you train people how to play?!
At Maks Fabrics, We sell and deliver the most gorgeous ankara materials with flawless designs to any location of your choice in Nigeria. Hollandis, Hi-Target, Wooding,,,,,,, 08099443582
I am a registered dietician in the uk currently living in nigeria , I run a dietetics consulting service, our services includes dietary management of diseases such as Diabetes type 1and 2, dyslipidaemia ( high cholesterol and the rest), renal diseases , liver diseases, gestational diabetes, pediatric nutrition ( overweight and underweight), weightlosss managemt among others . I plan your meals based on your specific need and condition . This helps to facilitate a behavioral change and health change . You can hit me up on 0802 287 6235 or on instagram @askthedietician also my email is askthedietician@hotmail.com .
Looking for that perfect band to play at your event?
We got you covered… We can hook you up with some of the best bands here in Nigeria (depending on your budget and preferences)
Send us an email to learn more.
afropassiongroup@gmail.com
swashit is a shoelaundry company that caters for individuals shoe.
we doe shoe washing,
swashit is a shoelaundry company that caters for individuals shoe.
we doe shoe washing,
contact-08179041348
email-swashitshoelaundry@gmail.com
Hi! Pelican Events Pointe, Sangotedo a venue for hire with multiple event spaces in the Lekki axis area. We are perfect for weddings, showers, parties, seminars and just about any kind of event you could think of hosting!
With 5 room sizes to choosing from with capacity from 25 to 800 guests, you are spoilt for choice. Hall booking costs from N50,000 to N500,000 for our largest capacity hall.
All the details here:
http://www.pelicaneventspointe.com/
https://www.facebook.com/PelicanEventsPointe/
Brochure: https://issuu.com/pelicaneventspointe
Please get in touch as you plan your next memorable event!
Hey there, check out my youtube channel “Kaku’s Corner”, it’s all about food, fashion, beauty and lifestyle!!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6Gwo3eja2V-hyuvzH16IQ
@Royal_Haven is an affordable beauty brand. beauty brand – pro makeup artist, bridal hairstylist, natural hair stylist, gele guru. Lagos Based
Instagram handle – @Royal_Haven
If you want that long lasting scent quality perfume oils are what you should go. follow us on instagram at Madiva_scents to order for your favorite scents.
Are you a small company looking to reach your target audience ? Would you like an integrated Marketing communications for your brand. Look no further, Eukaryote media helps both small and large business grow. send us an email eukaryotemedia@gmail.com
Luxury brand wristwatches:
http://www.facebook.com/femzie.
Tel- +2348142688663. Whatsapp- +2348024651117. IG @Femzie.ng
Lets worry about the slimes. Order for your freshly cleaned snails from as low as N3,500.
Now we ONLY SELL BIG snails as we want you to have value for your money.
You can have it either fried, fresh or cleaned.
Follow us on instagram @Gbodakfoods . We are waiting
We meet your digital needs through graphic designs, web design and social media marketing giving your business that great feel.
Call or WhatsApp us on 09090338809 to get a quote.
I’m a real estate agent; are you in need of a house to either BUY or RENT? Are in need of SHORTLET apartments(fully furnished apartments with 24hrs electricity) instead of a hotel in Lekki 1, Oniru or Ikoyi, Do you have a land or knows someone that does in Lekki 1, Oniru or Ikoyi and needs a developer to build and they share? Are you in need of a facility manager to manage your property(ies)? I’m your Go-2-person for anything real estate on the Island. Contact via mail- muminabolore@gmail.com
Check out @luxurystreetng for premium and quality fashion accessories; sleekest shoes and Statement bags for the stylish lady. Follow us on Instagram @luxurystreetng and shop on her website. http://www.luxurystreetng.com
I am a fine tattoo artist, with incrdible drawing skills. also fix bad tattoos incase u have a tattoo u dont like. i learn the art of tattoo in houston tx, USA. I do home service and my location is at 134, ogunlana drive Suru Lere, Lagos. 08134340099.
Add me at facebook.com / seventhirty so necessary.
email: obianyah@yahoo.com
This is good. The name of my business is Bishop Ikedi Blog.. Just click http://www.bishopikediblog.com and you’re there. Thanks
Do you struggle to figure out the difference between ‘sit’and ‘seat’ or ‘there’ and ‘their’? Are you afraid to send off those proposals because you think there’s something you’ve missed out? Get your content and grammar straightened out with top-notch writing, editing and proofreading services. Reach out with an email to hello@stratumpages.com and we’ll help you polish your manuscripts.
The Bodysmith Luxury Spa •Tranquility guaranteed •Luxury Mobile Spa •Yes that’s right, We come to you. Female only appts for now. Lagos ☎ 08109918063 📧 bodysmith17@gmail.com
We are a mobile spa that offers various luxury and much needed treatments. These include bespoke facial treatments, body massages, manicure and pedicure, eyebrow threading, bridal and mothers’ day packages.
Follow us on instagram @bodysmithluxspa
No need to start worrying about how to get home when you can have your treatment in the comfort of your home. 10% discount for first timers
For your professional hair care and styling ( bridals, natural hair care , weave installation, wig making, sales of weaves, accessories, products and tools and also training),
Please contact Divvy hair at 09090406481 or email at divvyhair@gmail.com.
Our services are mobile tailored specifically for your flexibility and ease.
Are you in the UK search for African food groceries online? Look no further. Just log on to our website and place your order and have it delivered to your doorstep the next day. 24 hours delivery service UK Mainland. http://www.olumofoods.co.uk
http://chroniclesofiyaleonkan.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/the-long-ears-of-wisdom.html
Contact us at EverGlitz Beauty for your organics and inorganics(Pro Mixing). We sell Glowing creams, Toning, Whitening, half cast. and so on. We deliver nationwide. Call us on 08077373403 or 07061292707.
Fully fitted gym with trainers on standby. Located at 26 Kusenla Road Ikate Elegushi Lagos. Call us on 0903 000 3221 or email us at membership@gofitnessng.com for more information.
•Post construction cleaning
•After-Party cleaning
•Laundry (Home service inclusive)
•Office and home cleaning
We do your dirty work
Call /whatsapp Bola:08168609433
Virtuallife30@gmail.com
Hello peeps, we’re gidi value point. we’re currently into social media marketing, Kindly check out our website. gidipoint.com
our peeps call us GidiP:: Music | Videos | Fashion | Sport | Celebrity News| Trending News| Breaking News | 📩: gidipoint@gmail.com http://www.gidipoint.com
For original and unadulterated palmoil, reach us on 08025960956.
we do wholesale and retail and a reasonable cost.
A platform that aims to capture online dating chronicles of African women. Vision is to create a safe space where we can chat about online dating, the good, the struggles, and offer support on our singles journey.
There are so many frogs to kiss on the path to find Prince Charming
My company’s name is TeensPlus and we mentor and groom teenagers to attain success quicker and become better adults in the future. We organize events and also help to give talks and create fun at schools and private events for teens. You can also order our book “Short Stories and Help for Teens 101”. Reach us at teenapluseditor@yahoo.co.uk
How lovely would it be if you were to wake up to the flash of a camera to capture your ‘sleepy look’ on your big day by ME,while i also hurry you out of the bathroom so you could meet up with your makeup session and give you a wink to reassure you that the steps on your ‘gele’ made by your ‘gele stylist’ is coming out beautiful.
How splendid will it be to have Me who by experience know that your ‘magic basket’ is worn after the gown is put on and not before, saving everyone’s precious time.
I urge you to walk slowly as you walk down the aisle to give an angelic touch to the your pictures.
I also remind the Groom and his Men to pull up their pants to capture their colourful uniform socks.
I who insist you have the first kiss for the cameras even when the pastor refuses the Groom to kiss his Bride in the church and run after you to persuade you to stay behind that cool background for your photoshoot.
I am Toluade, I look through your eyes to capture all the beautiful memories.
I do not just take your beautiful moments, I create them to bring fun to your photo collections. I am your event companion!!!
Contact 08072796204.
Instagram :iamtoluade
StoreHouse Fragrances……………
When I smell by a perfume, I always turn the bottle around to check for its contents and ingredients. I mean I know its weird, but its very “me” 😛 but the one thing I find similar with all the brands and perfume contents is that all the ingredients are so much twisted and turned that it bounces of the brain of a layman like me totally. But did you know that there is a tactic and skill of identifying the origins and components of a fragrance or perfume similar to that of a wine.
Perfumes can be elaborated or described just like music. They have basic three notes which help in identifying the family or origin of the perfume. Just like wine unfolds its secret tastes and only gets better with time, the fragrance of perfume unfolds and opens out in the similar way. The three notes of the fragrance, the top note, the intermediate note and the base note appear gradually with the vaporization of the perfume.
where do you get genuine and affordable perfumes from?
Storehouse fragrances gives you all ranges of perfumes from wood, floral,classic , won’t you rather shop with us;
instagram:storehouse_fragrances
whatsup number : 08185192824
Esther Adeniyi (www.estheradeniyi.com) is a lifestyle blog for young women. Find articles on beauty, style, fashion, hair, relationships and everything to get you inspired, entertained and in touch.
contact Abi_shot kitchen to cater for all your event and you can also place order for pot of stews and soup. And also for your healthy foods without MSG. our services are very affordable. we also do office lunch and home delivery. Whatapp 08134348457, IG abi_ shot kitchen, address no 12, Bankole street,oregun, Lagos.
In search of a good story, poem or article for a project, assignment or blog post; contact us on WhatsApp – 08148615298.
Hi, I’m a fashion designer whose objective is to make you look glam! I design and sew wedding dresses for the bride and her train, red carpet dresses etc. Check us out on Instagram on onomene.couture and call/ WhatsApp me on 0902 410 2483.
I sell lab coats/ ward coats for medical professional and kids( primary school / secondary school) for their science activities. Also have medicalscrubs of different sizes and colors . 09080000304.
Contact OgeBeads for Beads and Jewelleries for all occasions. We are located at Majek Second gate Bus-stop, Lekki- Epe Expressway. You can call us on 08090904656/08188395422 or email – Ogebeads@gmail.com. We keep you looking elegant.
Lolicious supermarket No 1 odemola aramoko complex, cannan land estate, oko ado lekki-epe expressway. We sell provision, foodstuffs, drinks, household things, comestic etc . Contact us on 07061564508 home delivery available for people in Abraham adesanya, sangotedo, awoyaya, abijo,lakowe,eleko, lekki-epe expressway axis
Hello,
Writer, Editor and Voice Artiste at your service.
Do you have to turn out a lot of content and need someone to generate such under strict time lines?
Contact me at : communicatewithmarie@gmail.com
The Business name is verdurenett, we are an interior design companies that specializes in creating green/sustainable interior design services to our clients.Our goal is to create spaces that continually improve the health of our clients. we work with residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Give us a call and we’ll fix up your space.
You can reach us on 08106449313
Or Email Damilola@verdurenett.com
Hue by Tamara is a handmade Footwear, Bags and small leather goods (wallets, belts, watch straps, pen holders, passport holders, card holders) brand. All of our products are made from the finest materials, with great attention to detail and excellent finishing. Do check out our social media accounts and of course buy from us. Ok, too much English. Please o, you people should epp our ministry. Thank you.
Instagram @huebytamara
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/huebytamara
Email: huebytamara@gmail.com
For the Nigerian food lovers living in and around Birmingham, UK… Rem Rem Catering is a top rated, independent family-run food delivery and catering service that specialises in providing freshly prepared Nigerian meals. The first of its kind within Birmingham to supply door-to-door Nigerian food delivery service. We aim to provide a prompt and efficient service whilst using our exceptional culinary skills to develop and prepare various Nigerian dishes. Our cooking combines exotic flavours with fresh produce and vegetables. Our aim is to give you an experience of uncompromising taste and quality of authentic Nigerian food….
Have a Break! Get it Delivered!
Being late wasnt my making😔
Am Jennifer, a corps member who recently started food delivery business (my passion) would appreciate if you try take out time to try my food.
Phone- 08108588904
Thank you.
You can follow me on cocoa_sheabutter (3ainab.S). I write for fun!! If you’ve time on Instagram to come check out my stuff. Thanks!!!
Are you a traveler? Do you have space in your bag to share with others for a few bucks? Sometimes, its people with excess luggage or people shopping for their make-up brand on Amazon and need you to bring it to them in Nigeria. Ask us how we ensure security for everyone involved. visit the website or contact us on whatsapp +447424591497
Online store, worldwide delivery.
Your one stop retail store in Abuja we sell all household items and do supplies of any kind. Let us know your need and we are more than willing to cater to you. Our website will be up soon feel free to splurge… watch this space.
Back pain, neck pain, stroke, sports injury, cerebral palsy, painful sex after childbirth, incontinence, leg cramps, arthritis, shoulder pain, erbs palsy, these are some of the clinical conditions we manage as physiotherapists. We’re in Ikoyi, Ikeja and Abuja and our team of specialists physiotherapists ensure that Nigerians get the best healthcare because they deserve it.
Give us a call today, we’re happy to answer questions you have for FREE! +2348035670888 or +2348171940921. http://www.physiocraft.com
The name of my business is The Lifestyle Brand Consult, a Brand management and PR firm that caters to Startup and existing brands. We help tell your story by creating beautiful content, managing ur online and offline presence and offering consultation
hello,
Tati Coiffure is your ´company of freelance hairstyles for now in 6 towns in Germany/Deustschland (Augsburg, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Pforzheim, Kaiserslautern and Stuttgart). Please do follow and contact us on Facebook @Tati Coiffure or Instagram @taticoiffure. On WhatsApp 004917680536234. thanks, merci, danke!!!!!!!!!!
Tirzah’s casa is Your one stop retail store for all that you need. we also do supplies too of any time you need stocked in your store. Watch this space.
@TARGET Fabrics we sell laces, brocade, Swiss, Austria Hkj laces, Ankara, Gold and costume jewelry, shoe and bag for party and also for office. @TARGET stitches we deal in all kinds of clothes e.g Agbada&Buba&sokoto complete, Aso Ebi for ladies, corporate wears for office and much more. We are located at Progress lover shopping mall, shop 11&13&15 Finima, Bonny Island of River State. Contact no – 08033213844
Mkay Cocktails Abuja. We provide premium Cocktails and mocktails for corporate and social events. Please call 08060667150 and follow us on IG @mkaycocktails Thanks….!
Hi everyone, I’m a freelance writer. You can reach me for all your writing needs including editing and proofreading at nonsoogbodo132@gmail.com or 08111162799.
I also blog at http://www.myvirtualorbit.com.
Get pure unadulterated honey….. Call 09021827621,08037979260
We are @manehairven on Instagram. Contact us for your luxurious haircare and skincare products at affordable prices.
We also provide mobile hairstyling services in AKURE and environs.
Call/whatsapp 09020204027.
Thanks.
We supply pure and unadulterated honey and food stuff call Food Arena on 08037979260 ,09021827621
We are Nigeria’s Largest Toy Store, home of quality toys from great brands. With two stores in Lagos(Ilupeju & Lekki) you sure need to drop by for your needs be it for schools, home or gifts.
Our online store: delightfultoyshop.com
Instagram: delightfultoyshop.
Facebook: Delightful Toyshop.
Contact: +234 7066259526.
Looking for a home away from home? Balcom Royal Suites is at your service. We provide accommodation, bar, restaurant and laundry services under one roof in a private serene environment in Amuwo- Odofin (Festac) axis. Give us a call today on 08181404112 or follow us on Instagram @balcomroyal and be treated every ich a Royal.
El isas security is a licensed security company that provide security and guard services for homes,businesses and events anywhere in Nigeria. We also sell and install cctv.
Please call 07032314850