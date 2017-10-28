BellaNaija

Inspired!

We love these shots by Kelechi Amadi-Obi on Day 3 of #LFDW17!

28.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

The Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 kicked off on Wednesday, October 25, as designers such as Mai Atafo, Lisa Folawiyo, Tokyo James, Orange Culture, Andrea Iyamah and others ruled the runaway show with innovative African designs.

For guests at the event, the complete cultural experience was highlighted by the legendary photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi who exhibited pictures that are depictions of true contemporary African elegance, representing the place of culture and self-expression in shaping the future of fashion.

Themed ‘Africa: Shaping Fashion’s Future’, the 7th edition of the runway show is filled with lots of new African designs, materials and techniques.

The event reaches its zenith today at Eko Atlantic, Lagos with the Heineken ‘Live Your Music’ party, which comes up after the Fashion show.

See the fantastic photos below:

Denola Grey

Ini Dima-Okojie

Bolanle Austen Peters

Mai Atafo

Noble Igwe

Sound Sultan

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija