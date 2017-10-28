We love these shots by Kelechi Amadi-Obi on Day 3 of #LFDW17!

The Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 kicked off on Wednesday, October 25, as designers such as Mai Atafo, Lisa Folawiyo, Tokyo James, Orange Culture, Andrea Iyamah and others ruled the runaway show with innovative African designs.

For guests at the event, the complete cultural experience was highlighted by the legendary photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi who exhibited pictures that are depictions of true contemporary African elegance, representing the place of culture and self-expression in shaping the future of fashion.

Themed ‘Africa: Shaping Fashion’s Future’, the 7th edition of the runway show is filled with lots of new African designs, materials and techniques.

The event reaches its zenith today at Eko Atlantic, Lagos with the Heineken ‘Live Your Music’ party, which comes up after the Fashion show.

See the fantastic photos below: