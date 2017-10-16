Kiss Daniel is one of my Favorite Artists of all time – Banky W

Singer Banky W has regarded “Yeba” crooner Kiss Daniel as one of his favourite artists of all time.

Responding to a tweet by Ebuka where he asked that people take a moment to appreciate the talent and quality that is Kiss Daniel, Banky W wrote:

Kiss Daniel is actually one of my favourite Nigerian Artists of all time. Infact, not just Nigerian… global sumtin.

Kiss Daniel responded to the tweet, writing:

See Men dem! you want somebody’s head to scatter abi

See the tweets below:

Kiss Daniel is actually one of my favourite Nigerian Artists of all time. Infact, not just Nigerian… global sumtin. https://t.co/HuiTFuPYjj — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 14, 2017

See Men dem! 🙌 😁 you want somebody's head to scatter abi 😂 https://t.co/qboa9qG7os — KISS DANIEL (@iamkissdaniel) October 14, 2017