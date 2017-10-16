Kiss Daniel is one of my Favorite Artists of all time – Banky W

Singer Banky W has regarded “Yeba” crooner Kiss Daniel as one of his favourite artists of all time.
Responding to a tweet by Ebuka where he asked that people take a moment to appreciate the talent and quality that is Kiss Daniel, Banky W wrote:
Kiss Daniel is actually one of my favourite Nigerian Artists of all time. Infact, not just Nigerian… global sumtin.
Kiss Daniel responded to the tweet, writing:
See Men dem! you want somebody’s head to scatter abi
See the tweets below:
