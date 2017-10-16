Pre-show Rituals & Bad Habits! Adekunle Gold is spilling it all in this Interview

In an exclusive editorial for Onobello TV, Adekunle Gold speaks on his pre-show ritual, what he thinks about Simi and what it was like working with Olamide.

Photographed by Studio24 Nigeria, the music sensation wears looks by Nigerian designer brands STVN WAYNE and BELIEVE. Worldcharming Smart Courage styled Gold, with a stylish African twist while Idowu Tosin worked his magic with an exaggerated Afro hair.

See all the photos below!

Watch the full interview below to unlock what Gold is really like relaxed!

Credits

Style Director: Ono Bello

Creative Direction/Styling: Worldcharming Smart Courage | @infoworldcharming

Photography & Video Production: Studio24 Nigeria | @studio24nigeria

Makeup: Pretty Powder | @prettypowderlagos

Hair: Idowu Tosin | @highdtosin

Dashiki Shirt: African International Market

Pants: STVN WAYNE | @stvnwayne

Black Shirt: BELIEVE | @believeclothingss

Fulani Shirt: African International Market

Polo: BELIEVE |@believeclothingss