Pre-show Rituals & Bad Habits! Adekunle Gold is spilling it all in this Interview

In an exclusive editorial for Onobello TV, Adekunle Gold speaks on his pre-show ritual, what he thinks about Simi and what it was like working with Olamide.

Photographed by Studio24 Nigeria, the music sensation wears looks by Nigerian designer brands STVN WAYNE and BELIEVE. Worldcharming Smart Courage styled Gold, with a stylish African twist while Idowu Tosin worked his magic with an exaggerated Afro hair.

Watch the full interview below to unlock what Gold is really like relaxed!

Credits
Style Director: Ono Bello
Creative Direction/Styling: Worldcharming Smart Courage | @infoworldcharming
Photography & Video Production: Studio24 Nigeria | @studio24nigeria
Makeup: Pretty Powder | @prettypowderlagos
Hair: Idowu Tosin | @highdtosin
Dashiki Shirt: African International Market
Pants: STVN WAYNE | @stvnwayne
Black Shirt: BELIEVE | @believeclothingss
Fulani Shirt: African International Market
Polo: BELIEVE |@believeclothingss

